COLUMN-In brave new world, all companies are Sears: James Saft
March 23 That retail stocks face an ever-dimmer future is now something of an investing truism.
Feb 23 Alarko Gyo :
* FY 2014 revenue of 14.9 million lira ($6.03 million) versus 32.2 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 78.2 million lira versus 84.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4721 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 That retail stocks face an ever-dimmer future is now something of an investing truism.
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump struggled on Thursday to win over skeptical members of his own Republican Party to begin dismantling Obamacare in the House of Representatives or risk failure on one of his top legislative priorities.