BRIEF-Bristol-Myers' CEO Caforio's 2016 total compensation $16.9 mln
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 23 NTS ASA :
* Subsidiary KB Dykk AS signs four-year contract with Marine Harvest Norway AS
* Deal value is 26 million Norwegian crowns ($3.42 million)
* Vessel deliveries are expected in June and July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6034 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 A revised Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare moving through the U.S. House of Representatives would lead to the same number of Americans losing health insurance as under the initial plan, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.