Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 23 Hi Media SA :
* Signs an agreement with Orange to acquire Orange's digital advertising networks in Spain, in the United States and in Mexico
* Expects to finalize transaction in Q1 of 2015
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed, but group has indicated its financial capacities are not impacted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.