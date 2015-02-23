Feb 23 Green Reit Plc

* Nav growth of 11 percent in six month period to eur 1.21 per share (eur 1.09 at 30 June 2014) or eur 807 million (eur 728 million at 30 June 2014)

* Dividend of eur 6.1 million, or 0.92 cent per share, to be declared for period to 30 June 2014,

* Annual passing rent has increased by eur 24.4 million to eur 53.0 million between 30 June 2014 and 31 December 2014

* Portfolio income yield of 6 pct, investment income yield of 6.1 pct

* Continue to maintain a positive outlook for year ahead: chairman

* Ireland's economy growing again and European interest rates remaining at historic lows, provide a positive backdrop for period ahead: CEO