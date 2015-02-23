Feb 23 S Immo Ag

* Says expects consolidated net income for financial year 2014 to increase by approximately 20%

* Says consolidated ebit is expected to increase by approximately 45% compared to previous year (2013: eur 95.79m)

* Says negative effects are expected in financial and tax results

* Says consolidated net income for 2014 is expected to increase by approximately 20% compared to previous year (2013: eur 28.05m)