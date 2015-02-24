Feb 24 Africa Oil Corp

* Africa oil closes us$125 million brokered private placement

* An aggregate of 57,020,270 common shares, issued at a price of SEK 18.50 (Cdn $2.74 equivalent) per share for gross proceeds of SEK 1,054,874,995, or US $125,000,000 equivalent

Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)