Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
Feb 24 Africa Oil Corp
* Africa oil closes us$125 million brokered private placement
* An aggregate of 57,020,270 common shares, issued at a price of SEK 18.50 (Cdn $2.74 equivalent) per share for gross proceeds of SEK 1,054,874,995, or US $125,000,000 equivalent
Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.