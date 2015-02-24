Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
Feb 24 Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA :
* Kifaru-1 well in Mozambique was drilled to a depth of 3,100 meters but failed to find an economic reservoir and as result the well has been plugged and abandoned
* Kifaru-1 is operated by Anadarko Petroleum Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.