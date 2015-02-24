(Adds additional bullet about Anadarko)

Feb 24 Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA :

* Kifaru-1 well in Mozambique was drilled to a depth of 3,100 meters but failed to find an economic reservoir and as result the well has been plugged and abandoned

* Kifaru-1 is operated by Anadarko Petroleum Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)