Feb 24 Van De Velde NV :

* FY revenue 198.4 million euros ($224.9 million) versus 182.4 million euros year ago

* FY profit attributable to the owners of the company 2.5 million euros versus 31.8 million euros year ago

* Says total pre-orders for spring/summer 2015 are higher than the figure for 2014

* For FY 2014 to propose total dividend of 3.5 euros per share (net dividend of 2.625 euros per share)

* Expects growth in the wholesale division in the first six months of the year 2015

* Expects that growth in the retail sector will continue in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom