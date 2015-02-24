Feb 24 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Net loss for year 2014 amounted to 79.7 million Norwegian crowns ($10.47 million), compared to a loss of 38.8 million crowns for year 2013

* Q4 total revenue 4.4 million crowns versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 35.9 million crowns versus loss 18.0 million crowns

* Net loss in Q4 of 2014 was 33.4 million crowns, compared to a loss of 18.6 million crowns in Q4 of 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6145 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)