Feb 24 Shoprite Holdings Ltd

* Trading profit up 11.6 pct to r3.003 billion

* Turnover up 12.5 pct to r57.469 billion

* Diluted headline EPS up 8.6 pct to 370.2 cents (2013: 341.0 cents)

* Dividend per share up 8.3 pct to 143 cents (2013: 132 cents)

* Dramatic drop in oil price has slowed economic growth in countries such as Nigeria and Angola whose economies are dependent on oil price