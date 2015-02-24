UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Shoprite Holdings Ltd
* Trading profit up 11.6 pct to r3.003 billion
* Turnover up 12.5 pct to r57.469 billion
* Diluted headline EPS up 8.6 pct to 370.2 cents (2013: 341.0 cents)
* Dividend per share up 8.3 pct to 143 cents (2013: 132 cents)
* Dramatic drop in oil price has slowed economic growth in countries such as Nigeria and Angola whose economies are dependent on oil price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.