Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Napatech A/S :
* Q4 revenue 48.4 million Danish crowns ($7.35 million) versus 44.0 million crowns year ago
* EBITDA for Q4 2014 was 4.6 million crowns, a decrease of 5.9 million crowns compared to Q4 2013
* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin around 12 pct
* Sees revenue growth around 12 pct for 2015
* Napatech expects a rather modest Q1 2015 compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5837 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order