Feb 24 Scanfil Oyj :

* Q4 turnover 49.6 million euros ($56.17 million) versus 45.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Board of directors proposes to annual general meeting a 2014 dividend of eur 0.07 per share

* Expects turnover to increase by 2-8 pct in 2015

* Operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 is expected to be 13 million - 17 million euros

* Sees 2015 turnover will decrease slightly in first half of year and particularly in Q2, compared to 2014 ($1 = 0.8831 euros)