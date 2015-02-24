Fitch Assigns Zhuhai Huafa's Tap of USD Bonds 'BBB(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., Ltd.'s (Zhuhai Huafa, BBB/Stable) proposed tap of its US dollar senior unsecured bond issue an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The bonds are to be issued by Huaxing Investment Holding Company Limited (Huaxing), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa. The bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Zhuhai Huafa. The