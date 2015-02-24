Feb 24 Convergenet Holdings Ltd

* JSE: CVN - trading statement

* Sees a headline loss per share of between 1.54 cents and 2.10 cents for fifteen months ended Nov 30 2014

* Sees 15 month to Nov. HEPS between 25.92 pct and 45.92 pct lower than restated headline loss per share of 2.84 cents year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: