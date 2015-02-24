Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Convergenet Holdings Ltd
* JSE: CVN - trading statement
* Sees a headline loss per share of between 1.54 cents and 2.10 cents for fifteen months ended Nov 30 2014
* Sees 15 month to Nov. HEPS between 25.92 pct and 45.92 pct lower than restated headline loss per share of 2.84 cents year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order