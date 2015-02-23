BRIEF-Bristol-Myers' CEO Caforio's 2016 total compensation $16.9 mln
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 23 co.don AG :
* CEO of co.don AG will not stay with the company after his contract comes to an end
* Contract of Baltrusch ends on Sept. 30
* Says Baltrusch intends to continue leading company together with his executive board colleague, Vilma Methner, until his contract expires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 A revised Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare moving through the U.S. House of Representatives would lead to the same number of Americans losing health insurance as under the initial plan, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.