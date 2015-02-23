BRIEF-Bristol-Myers' CEO Caforio's 2016 total compensation $16.9 mln
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 23 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Announces positive results of Vidon phase 2b-trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, March 23 A revised Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare moving through the U.S. House of Representatives would lead to the same number of Americans losing health insurance as under the initial plan, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.