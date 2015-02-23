Feb 23 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :

* HEPS will decrease by between 130 pct and 150 pct for 6 month period ended Dec. 31, 2014

* Headline loss per share for 6 months will be between 4.19 and 6.98 cents per share, versus headline EPS of 13.95 cents year earlier

* Basic EPS will increase by between 380 pct and 400 pct for 6 month period ended Dec. 31