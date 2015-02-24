UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 24 P/F Bakkafrost
* Bakkafrost q4 operational ebit dkk 227.5 million (Reuters poll dkk 246 million)
* Fair value adjustment of biological assets dkk 51.6 million
* Bakkafrost proposes dividend of dkk 6.00 per share (Reuters poll dkk 5.89 per share)
* Long-Term goal of board is that 30-50% of eps shall be paid out as dividend. Proposed dividend corresponds to 49% of adjusted earnings for 2014 and is at top end of range
* Salmon market is expected to be tight in 2015
* Global supply increase of farmed salmon is expected to be only around 4% in 2015 and 2-3% in 2016
* Outlook for 2015 is favourable for salmon farming industry as only a limited supply growth is expected and a strong demand
* Biological situation is good, and price outlook in spot market continues to be positive
* Expects to harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2015
* Faroe farming, a company in which bakkafrost holds 49%, expects to harvest around 4,500 tonnes in 2015
* Forecast for smolt release in 2015 is 10.4 million pieces. Smolt release for 2015 shall be compared to smolts released in 2013, which was 9.5 million
* Outlook for sale of value added products is good
* Outlook for production of fishmeal and fish oil has improved as available raw material for production has increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.