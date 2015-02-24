Feb 24 P/F Bakkafrost

* Bakkafrost q4 operational ebit dkk 227.5 million (Reuters poll dkk 246 million)

* Fair value adjustment of biological assets dkk 51.6 million

* Bakkafrost proposes dividend of dkk 6.00 per share (Reuters poll dkk 5.89 per share)

* Long-Term goal of board is that 30-50% of eps shall be paid out as dividend. Proposed dividend corresponds to 49% of adjusted earnings for 2014 and is at top end of range

* Salmon market is expected to be tight in 2015

* Global supply increase of farmed salmon is expected to be only around 4% in 2015 and 2-3% in 2016

* Outlook for 2015 is favourable for salmon farming industry as only a limited supply growth is expected and a strong demand

* Biological situation is good, and price outlook in spot market continues to be positive

* Expects to harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2015

* Faroe farming, a company in which bakkafrost holds 49%, expects to harvest around 4,500 tonnes in 2015

* Forecast for smolt release in 2015 is 10.4 million pieces. Smolt release for 2015 shall be compared to smolts released in 2013, which was 9.5 million

* Outlook for sale of value added products is good

* Outlook for production of fishmeal and fish oil has improved as available raw material for production has increased