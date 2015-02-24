Feb 24 Banque Cantonale de Geneve :
* FY 2014 net profit of 76.2 million Swiss francs ($80.2
million), up 4.4 pct
* FY operating profit 115.4 million Swiss francs versus 85.7
million Swiss francs year ago
* Says will propose a FY 2014 dividend payment of 5 pct of
the par value of shares; this 11 pct increase accompanies the
excellent results and the positive outlook
* Says for 2015, the bank is forecasting profits comparable
to those of 2014
* FY gross profit 153.3 million Swiss francs versus 131.1
million Swiss francs year ago
* FY-end CET1 12.59 percent versus 11.60 percent year ago
($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs)
