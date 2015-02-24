BRIEF-Metall ZUG FY net income up 49.1 pct to CHF 84.9 million
* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)
Feb 24 Walter Meier AG :
* FY 2014 revenues of 313.1 million Swiss francs ($329.51 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 27.5 million francs compared to 29.8 million francs on a comparable basis in the same period last year
* FY 2014 net profit of 19.9 million francs vs 16.8 million francs year ago
* Sees FY 2015 continuing positive business performance Source text: bit.ly/1aa23uT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)