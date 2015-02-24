Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
Feb 24 Ipsen SA :
* Enters into option agreement to acquire Canbex Therapeutics
* Announced that Canbex has granted Ipsen an option giving Ipsen exclusive right to purchase 100 percent of Canbex shares
* Acquisition is upon completion of phase IIa study of Canbex's lead candidate for treatment of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis (MS)
* Pays 6 million euros ($6.8 million) upfront for option to acquire Canbex at completion of phase IIa study of lead compound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant