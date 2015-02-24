BRIEF-Kuwait's Salhia Real Estate says unit signs credit facility agreement
* Unit signs credit facility agreement with a loacl bank for renewable loan of 5 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2o7OCTe) Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Entra ASA :
* Says rental income increased to 449 million Norwegian crowns ($58.88 million) in Q4 2014 (416 million crowns in Q4 2013)
* Says net income from property management of 328 million crowns in Q4 2014 (+ 19 pct on Q4 2013)
* Q4 pretax profit 435 million crowns versus 230 million crowns year ago
* Says proposing a dividend of 2.50 crowns per share for 2014
* Says that in light of current economic situation with lower oil prices and expected increase in unemployment, there is uncertainty related to development of office vacancy in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6254 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, March 23 The Swedish stock exchange has fined measurement technology firm Hexagon 6.2 million Swedish crowns ($706,000) for breaching its rules by delaying when it announced the arrest of its chief executive last year.