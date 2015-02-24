BRIEF-Metall ZUG FY net income up 49.1 pct to CHF 84.9 million
* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)
Feb 24 Implenia AG :
* FY revenue 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.0 billion) versus 3.1 billion Swiss francs year ago
* FY operating income 108.5 million Swiss francs versus 115.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY consolidated profit 73.0 million Swiss francs versus 82.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* Confirms medium-term EBIT goal it set in 2013 of 140-150 million Swiss francs
* Is confident about 2015 financial year
* Is proposing an ordinary dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs (prior year: 1.60 Swiss francs) per share
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)