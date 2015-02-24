Feb 24 Implenia AG :

* FY revenue 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.0 billion) versus 3.1 billion Swiss francs year ago

* FY operating income 108.5 million Swiss francs versus 115.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY consolidated profit 73.0 million Swiss francs versus 82.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* Confirms medium-term EBIT goal it set in 2013 of 140-150 million Swiss francs

* Is confident about 2015 financial year

* Is proposing an ordinary dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs (prior year: 1.60 Swiss francs) per share ($1 = 0.9504 Swiss francs)