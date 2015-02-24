Feb 24 Leroy Seafood Group ASA :

* Q4 turnover NOK 3.26 billion Norwegian crowns ($427.50 million) (Reuters poll 3.53 billion crowns)

* Q4 harvest volume 42,479 tonnes (Reuters poll 43,123 tonnes)

* Q4 operating profit excluding value adjusted 435 million crowns (Reuters poll 463 million crowns)

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 12 crowns per share (Reuters poll 15.5 crowns per share)

* Estimates a total harvest volume of 181,500 GWT for 2015, including the share of LSG's volume from associates

* Estimates that the group will achieve an operating result before biomass adjustments in Q1 2015 which is lower than the level reported in Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6256 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)