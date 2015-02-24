Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
Feb 24 IVF Hartmann Holding AG :
* FY revenue up 6 percent to 132.9 million Swiss francs ($139.9 million)
* FY EBIT up 2.6 percent to 18.7 million Swiss francs
* FY net profit up 2.8 percent to 15.8 million Swiss francs
* Proposes increased dividend of 2.20 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1DMYSWg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant