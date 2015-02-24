Feb 24 Ascension Properties Ltd
* Rebosis/Ascension joint announcement of firm intention by
Rebosis to acquire 100 pct of issued linked unit capital of
Ascension
* Ascension board has appointed Mazars Corporate Finance
proprietary limited to act as independent expert to review terms
of schemes
* In anticipation of schemes, Rebosis will declare a special
distribution to shareholders or linked unit holders of its
distributable income
* Will declare a special distribution to holders of
ascension A and B linked units of its distributable income
* Ascension B linked units to be exchanged for Rebosis
shares on 23.54900 Rebosis shares for every 100 Ascension B
linked units
* Ascension a linked units to be exchanged for Rebosis
shares on 19.34236 Rebosis A shares for every 100 Ascension A
linked units
