Feb 24 Bowleven Plc :

* Presidential decree regarding Etinde transaction has now been gazetted

* This has satisfied final outstanding condition of farm-out process with Lukoil and Newage

* Transaction now scheduled to complete within 15 business days, at which point company will receive initial cash proceeds of about $170 million from Lukoil and Newage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)