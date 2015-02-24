Feb 24 Mondi Plc
* FY underlying operating profit of 767 million eur, up 10
pct
* Underlying earnings of 107.3 euro cents per share, up 13
pct
* Recommended final dividend of 28.77 euro cents per share,
bringing total dividend for year to 42.0 euro cents per share
* FY group revenue 6,402 million euros versus 6,476 million
euros
* Confident of making further progress in year ahead
* Packaging paper continued to deliver very strongly despite
a generally weaker pricing environment, driven by cost reduction
and currency benefits
