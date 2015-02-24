Feb 24 Mondi Plc

* FY underlying operating profit of 767 million eur, up 10 pct

* Underlying earnings of 107.3 euro cents per share, up 13 pct

* Recommended final dividend of 28.77 euro cents per share, bringing total dividend for year to 42.0 euro cents per share

* FY group revenue 6,402 million euros versus 6,476 million euros

* Confident of making further progress in year ahead

* Packaging paper continued to deliver very strongly despite a generally weaker pricing environment, driven by cost reduction and currency benefits