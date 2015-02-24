Feb 24 Image Systems Nordic AB :

* Announces preferential rights issue of about 55.9 million Swedish crowns ($6.65 million), fully secured by subscription undertakings and underwriting guarantees

* Says subscription price is 1.90 crowns per share

* Says subscription period runs from April 9 to April 24, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4038 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)