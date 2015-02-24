Feb 24 Idex ASA :

* Q4 total revenue 1.2 million Norwegian crowns ($157,551) versus 0.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 41.3 million crowns versus loss 23.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss 40.6 million crowns versus loss 23.8 million crowns year ago

* Expecting to sample off-chip sensors in first half of 2015, with deployment in mass production in second half

* Expecting to sample latest sensor in glass technology in 2015