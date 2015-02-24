Kenya launches phone-based bonds, tapping pool of small investors
NAIROBI, March 23 Kenya began selling its first mobile-phone-based government bond on Thursday, part of an ambitious plan to broaden the pool of investors in government securities.
Feb 24 Delarka Holding publ AB :
* 2014 net income for the period was 23.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.84 million)
* 2014 rental income amounted to 99.2 million crowns
* Says the board proposes a dividend for 2015 of 8 crowns per share through a quarterly payment of 2 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4238 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, March 23 Kenya began selling its first mobile-phone-based government bond on Thursday, part of an ambitious plan to broaden the pool of investors in government securities.
* Will transfer part of its land bank and a number of its residential developments in east of England, valued at up to £97 mln, into JV