Feb 24 Delarka Holding publ AB :

* 2014 net income for the period was 23.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.84 million)

* 2014 rental income amounted to 99.2 million crowns

* Says the board proposes a dividend for 2015 of 8 crowns per share through a quarterly payment of 2 crowns per share