Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* After 3 months of integration work and preparations the 1st TIER 1 Design-Win of NEXT BIOMETRICS has decided to implement NEXT sensors in 2 more product models
* This expansion increases the volume estimates of the deal with approximately 20 percent
* Says total volume is previsously quoted to be in 7 digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order