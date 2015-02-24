Feb 24 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* After 3 months of integration work and preparations the 1st TIER 1 Design-Win of NEXT BIOMETRICS has decided to implement NEXT sensors in 2 more product models

* This expansion increases the volume estimates of the deal with approximately 20 percent

* Says total volume is previsously quoted to be in 7 digits