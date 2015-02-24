BRIEF-Dong Energy to build biogas plant for Novo Nordisk, Novozymes residues
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
Feb 24 Rapid Nutrition PLC :
* Says acquires stake in mysportscomp GmbH
* Acquisition will add an immediate $2.5 million in revenue for Rapid Nutrition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term