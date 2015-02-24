UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Exponent Private Equity:
* Announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Big Bus Tours, the UK-based global sightseeing bus tour operator
* Exponent typically invests in UK headquartered businesses with enterprise values between 75 mln stg and 350 mln stg For earlier story on the matter, click on: (reut.rs/1wjjK56)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.