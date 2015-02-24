UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Feb 24 Financial Conduct Authority
* FCA fines Aviva Investors 17.6 mln stg for systems and controls failings that led to its failure to manage conflicts of interest fairly
* Has fined Aviva Investors for systems and controls failings that meant it failed to manage conflicts of interest fairly
* Found significant weaknesses in Aviva Investors' risk management framework and systems and controls that operated in fixed income area
* Concluded that Aviva Investors failed to take reasonable care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and effectively with adequate risk management systems
* Aviva Investors and its senior management have worked with FCA in an exceptionally open and cooperative manner and have committed significant resources to investigating and addressing weaknesses in its control environment Link to source: [bit.ly/1DNEPaa]
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.