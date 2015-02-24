UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA :
* Signs 19.6 million zloty ($5.3 million) deal with Lidl Polska Sklepy Spoywcze Sp. z o.o. Sp. K.
* The deal is for delivery of the company's products to the client until the end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6765 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.