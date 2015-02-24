BRIEF-Craneware plc announces new contract with a hospital operator in US
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term
Feb 24 Pharmstandard :
* Says acquired 75 pct stake in Pharmstandard - Plazma on Feb. 19 Source text: bit.ly/1FT7wTJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term
* Delivery to Novozymes starts May 1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2mviZql