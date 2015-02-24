Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA (former Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA) :
* To raise its capital by 7.5 million zlotys ($2 million) to total 17.5 million zlotys via private placement of up to 750,000 series A3 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6695 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order