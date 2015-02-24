Feb 24 Grupo Media Capital SA :

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA up 5 percent to 40.9 million euros ($46.3 million)

* FY operating revenues down 1 percent to 179.8 million euros

* FY 2014 net profit up 20 percent to 16.5 million euros

* FY advertising revenue up 11 percent to 114.1 million euros