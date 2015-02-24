Feb 24 Avtovaz :

* Plans to increase car production in Q1 2015 by 22 pct year on year to 161,000 cars - Interfax cites company president Bo Andersson as saying in an interview for RBK-TV channel

* The guidance includes the Lada, Renault, Nissan and Datsun brands, he added - IFX