UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Signs preliminary contract with the government of Montenegro for the long-term lease of the 'Lastavica Island' with the 'Mamula Fortress' in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro
* Preliminary contract provides for a 49-year lease period
* Investment in Mamula Project is planned to take place via a joint venture company for which financing has been fully secured between Samih O. Sawiris and ODH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.