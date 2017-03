Feb 25 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Says group reported a net loss of 14.7 million Norwegian crowns ($1.94 million) in Q4 (25.4 million crowns)

* Q4 revenue 130,000 crowns versus 139,000 crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 12.3 million crowns versus loss 22.8 million crowns year ago

* Says results from effects on the HIV reservoir expected in Q2 2015, results from effect on viral load is expected in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5870 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)