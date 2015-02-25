Feb 25 KWS Saat AG :

* Net sales in first half of fiscal 2014/2015 rose by 8.5 pct to 194.0 million euros ($220.2 million) versus 178.8 million euros a year ago

* Capital expenditure on fixed and intangible assets increased to a total of 77.1 million euros (previous year: 23.2 million euros) in first half of 2014/2015

* Says H1 EBIT was -96.8 million euros versus -79.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects a stable performance for 2014/2015 as a whole

* Expects a stable performance for 2014/2015 as a whole

* For FY expects to grow its net sales by just over 6 pct to around 1.25 billion euros (previous year: 1.18 billion euros) and post an EBIT margin of at least 10 pct