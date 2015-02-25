UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* FY 2014 operating margin climbed nearly 10 percent to 431.8 million euros ($490.1 million)
* FY 2014 net income - group share was up 14 percent to 220.4 million euros
* FY 2014 sales rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 5.3 billion euros and were up 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates
* Proposes dividend per share of 0.37 euros, up 12 percent versus prior year
* In 2015 Plastic Omnium expects to generate new growth in sales and earnings Source text: bit.ly/1DSLQ7Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.