UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Solar A/S :
* Q4 EBITA loss 3 million Danish crowns ($456,538) versus profit 116 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 2.8 billion crowns versus 2.8 billion crowns year ago
* Says board of directors will ask for approval from annual general meeting to pay dividends for 2014 of 7.00 crowns per share
* Says confirms preliminary expectations for 2015
* Says for continuing activities expects 2015 revenue between 10.0-10.3 billion crowns and EBITA between 200-250 million crowns
* Says in 2015 revenue and EBITA for continuing activities are negatively affected by falling exchange rates on Norwegian crowns and Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5712 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.