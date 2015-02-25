Feb 25 Solar A/S :

* Q4 EBITA loss 3 million Danish crowns ($456,538) versus profit 116 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 2.8 billion crowns versus 2.8 billion crowns year ago

* Says board of directors will ask for approval from annual general meeting to pay dividends for 2014 of 7.00 crowns per share

* Says confirms preliminary expectations for 2015

* Says for continuing activities expects 2015 revenue between 10.0-10.3 billion crowns and EBITA between 200-250 million crowns

* Says in 2015 revenue and EBITA for continuing activities are negatively affected by falling exchange rates on Norwegian crowns and Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5712 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)