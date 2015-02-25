Feb 25 Tsb Banking Group Plc

* To consistently attract a greater than 6% share of gross flow of all switching and new personal bank accounts through 2015.

* FY statutory profit before tax 170.2 million stg versus 84.8 million stg

* Launch of TSB's mortgage broker service as planned - with over £300 million of applications received to date.

* Delivered a profit of £133.7 million in 2014, of which just over half was generated by mortgage enhancement portfolio

* FY net interest income 787.1 million stg versus 473.8 million stg

* Continue to focus on delivery of organic strategy but remain open to considering appropriate inorganic growth opportunities as they arise

* Expect successful delivery of strategy, supported by increasing UK interest rates, to enable TSB to reach 10% return on equity in 2019