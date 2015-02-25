UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 25 Tsb Banking Group Plc
* To consistently attract a greater than 6% share of gross flow of all switching and new personal bank accounts through 2015.
* FY statutory profit before tax 170.2 million stg versus 84.8 million stg
* Launch of TSB's mortgage broker service as planned - with over £300 million of applications received to date.
* Delivered a profit of £133.7 million in 2014, of which just over half was generated by mortgage enhancement portfolio
* FY net interest income 787.1 million stg versus 473.8 million stg
* Continue to focus on delivery of organic strategy but remain open to considering appropriate inorganic growth opportunities as they arise
* Expect successful delivery of strategy, supported by increasing UK interest rates, to enable TSB to reach 10% return on equity in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.