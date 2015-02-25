(Corrects to insert proper date, i.e. Feb. 17, 2015)

Feb 25 Softronic AB :

* Signs framework agreement with City Of Stockholm for it consulting services in leadership and management

* Says agreement is for 2 years with an option for another one plus one year

* Agreement is valid from Feb. 17, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)