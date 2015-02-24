BRIEF-Chinese Gamer International says no dividend for 2016
March 23 Chinese Gamer International Corp : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HHEB8e Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 United SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspends trading of the company's shares to March 12 from Feb. 27 due to the share consolidation process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Chin-Poon Industrial Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/IG2luN Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)