BRIEF-Immunotec enters into agreement to be acquired
* Immunotec Inc - Deal for a cash consideration of $0.485 per share
Feb 24 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Announces partnership with Unetixs Vascular
* Partnership with United States-based Unetixs Vascular to bring Supersonic Imagine's technology to more customers in vascular market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Immunotec Inc - Deal for a cash consideration of $0.485 per share
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries