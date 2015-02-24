Feb 24 NanoRepro AG :

* Plans capital increase with subscription rights

* To increase company's share capital by up to 1,142,857.00 euros ($1.29 million) through issue of up to 1,142,857 new shares; subscription price of 1.35 euros per new share

* Intends 0.5 million euros gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)