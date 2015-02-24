BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals receives final payment from sale of Latin America business
* Sonoma receives final $1.5 million payment from sale of Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Feb 24 NanoRepro AG :
* Plans capital increase with subscription rights
* To increase company's share capital by up to 1,142,857.00 euros ($1.29 million) through issue of up to 1,142,857 new shares; subscription price of 1.35 euros per new share
* Intends 0.5 million euros gross proceeds ($1 = 0.8835 euros)
DAKAR, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An inexpensive, heat-proof vaccine could mark a turning point in expanding resistance to the diarrhoea-causing rotavirus infection across sub-Saharan Africa, medical aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres said.